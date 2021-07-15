Short Interest in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Declines By 76.5%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the June 15th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE SPLP traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $29.80. 654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $663.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%.

In related news, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $408,003.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 57.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Steel Partners by 62.5% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 52.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.