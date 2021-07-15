Short Interest in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Drops By 97.6%

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWND traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 98,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,770. Tailwind Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.