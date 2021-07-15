Short Interest in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Decreases By 99.4%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 556,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Textainer Group stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 364,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $169.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
