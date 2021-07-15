Short Interest in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Decreases By 99.4%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 556,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Textainer Group stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 364,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $169.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.