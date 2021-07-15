Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Rises By 258.8%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 258.8% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,351,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TSPG remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,704,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,653,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile
