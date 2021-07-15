Short Interest in The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Grows By 170.0%

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BONTQ stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. The Bon-Ton Stores has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About The Bon-Ton Stores

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names.

