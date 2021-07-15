Short Interest in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Decreases By 98.2%

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Argus raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

