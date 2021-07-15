Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Grows By 466.7%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Weir Group stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

