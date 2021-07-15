Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Rises By 143.8%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of TANNL stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08.
About TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT
Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.