Short Interest in Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Grows By 222.2%

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDNT remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05. Trident Brands has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

Trident Brands Company Profile

Trident Brands Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing branded and private label consumer products and ingredients in the United States and Canada. The company offers branded consumer products in the functional nutrition and dietary supplement categories under the Brain Armor and P2N Peak Performance Nutrition brands, as well as private label sports nutrition items to various retailers.

