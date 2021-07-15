Short Interest in Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Grows By 222.2%

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TDNT remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05. Trident Brands has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.65.
Trident Brands Company Profile
