Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Declines By 84.2%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UNAM stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.16. Unico American has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 51.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.51%.

In other Unico American news, insider Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $46,705.50. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

