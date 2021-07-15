Short Interest in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Decreases By 99.9%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS opened at $49.52 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,426.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.