Short Interest in Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Declines By 98.1%

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 3,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.33.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is 164.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.