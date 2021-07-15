Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Expands By 678.6%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 678.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.50. Worley has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $10.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

