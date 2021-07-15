Showcase Tops One Day Trading Volume of $172,955.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Showcase has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $390,730.38 and $172,955.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00113446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00147939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,762.86 or 0.99973138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.92 or 0.01006956 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

