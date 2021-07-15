Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Hits $0.62

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001927 BTC on exchanges. Shyft Network has a market cap of $34.28 million and approximately $178,189.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.90 or 0.00866975 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 322,982,495 coins and its circulating supply is 55,700,000 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

