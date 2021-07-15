Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 52,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.