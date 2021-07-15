Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given a $8.24 Price Target at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

