Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

SWIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

SWIR opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $675.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 21.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 9.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

