Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) & Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Critical Review

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Pulse Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics $30,000.00 1,245.25 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$49.85 million ($2.14) -8.34

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -207.89% Pulse Biosciences N/A -190.46% -98.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sigyn Therapeutics and Pulse Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Pulse Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pulse Biosciences has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.03%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pulse Biosciences beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company that treats inflammatory conditions by cytokine storm syndrome. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology designed to mitigate cytokine storm syndrome through the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory targets from the bloodstream. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cytokine cargos throughout the bloodstream. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

