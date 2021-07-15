Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s current price.

SKX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

