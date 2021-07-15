Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.12. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.57 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $188.92. 46,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,774. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.