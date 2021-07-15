Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Investment analysts at Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWKS. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $191.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,972,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

