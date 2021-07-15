SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Short Interest Update

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,072,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $77.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

