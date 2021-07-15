Sleep Country Canada’s (ZZZ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$38.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.14.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$15.46 and a one year high of C$35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.83.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.