Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $108.92 and last traded at $109.22. Approximately 7,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 386,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,964,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

