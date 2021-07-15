SmartKey Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $21.59 million and approximately $520,895.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartKey has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00049846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00854568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.