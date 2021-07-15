Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Major Shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko Sells 207,106 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 207,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $623,389.06. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SMAR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,124. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, White Square Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

