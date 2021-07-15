Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $2,314,092.56 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,314,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60.

On Monday, June 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $11,472,349.20.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $252.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion and a PE ratio of -66.46. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 175.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake by 189.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.