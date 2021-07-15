Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $6.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SCGLY. HSBC upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

