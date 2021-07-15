Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SDXAY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

SDXAY stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.