SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) EVP Sells $834,204.42 in Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) EVP David Gardiner sold 49,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $834,204.42.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $17.23 on Thursday. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

