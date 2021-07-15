Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLDB. Barclays decreased their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SLDB stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

