SparkPoint Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $239,835.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00041073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00114195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00149527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,806.89 or 0.99972692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.05 or 0.00987102 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

