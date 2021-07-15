SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $239,835.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00041073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00114195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00149527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,806.89 or 0.99972692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.05 or 0.00987102 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

