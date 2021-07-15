SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

