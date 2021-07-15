Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00054101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002635 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00035766 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00250366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000873 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00035592 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

