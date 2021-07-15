Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$55.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNMSF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26. Spin Master has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

