Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPXSF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.47. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $122.70 and a 12 month high of $180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

