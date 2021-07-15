Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Update

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SR stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.65. 174,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 117.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

