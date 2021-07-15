Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,466 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $31,962,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,668,000 after acquiring an additional 561,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after acquiring an additional 387,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $13,550,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

