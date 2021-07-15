Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 84,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 126,070 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,450,000 after acquiring an additional 708,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

