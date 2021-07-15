SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 572.7% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 129,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

Get SQI Diagnostics alerts:

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.