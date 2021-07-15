SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 572.7% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 129,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.44.
About SQI Diagnostics
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.