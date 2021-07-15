Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey Sells 200,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00.

Square stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,675. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Square by 33.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 18.2% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 207.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

