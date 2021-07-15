Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Reduced by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $3,378,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Square by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Square by 662.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,434,000 after buying an additional 201,346 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,073,985 shares of company stock valued at $247,937,701. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $239.00 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.67. The company has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.62, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

