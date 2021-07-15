Stable Road Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 11,096 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 162% compared to the typical volume of 4,228 call options.

Stable Road Acquisition stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Stable Road Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 29.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

