Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $321.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.26. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $325.98.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Bradford Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $6,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,771,190. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Stamps.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

