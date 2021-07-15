Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Standex International alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Standex International stock opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $38,641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after buying an additional 109,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.