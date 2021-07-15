Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MITO. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

MITO opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.04. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITO. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 750,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 313,182 shares during the period. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

