Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.30 million.

NYSE:SCS opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Guillaume M. Alvarez sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $187,750.00. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,250. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.