Stephen Cory White Sells 1,390 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.27, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.75. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.