Stephen Cory White Sells 1,390 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.27, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.75. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $79.97.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
